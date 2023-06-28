Everyone is born an off spin bowler
(Left-arm Jadejas are off spinners too)
That flailing baby, trapped in its stroller,
Has flighted one that’s spun and beaten you.|
Leg breaks come later, a learnt perversion,
Seam bowlers trade in their birthright for speed,
Selectors reward this coarse conversion:
Slow maestros starve as brisk journeymen feed.
Why, in England, do we Mankad Ashwin?
Can’t cricket allow a spinner to scheme?
Must a genius with more tunes than Gershwin,
Be subbed out in favour of one-note seam?
By Sunny G, why play a bloody Test,
If you’re too spooked to even field your best?
The Finger Spinner’s Lament
A sonnet for Ravichandran Ashwin.
