Everyone is born an off spin bowler

(Left-arm Jadejas are off spinners too)

That flailing baby, trapped in its stroller,

Has flighted one that’s spun and beaten you.|

Leg breaks come later, a learnt perversion,

Seam bowlers trade in their birthright for speed,

Selectors reward this coarse conversion:

Slow maestros starve as brisk journeymen feed.

Why, in England, do we Mankad Ashwin?

Can’t cricket allow a spinner to scheme?

Must a genius with more tunes than Gershwin,

Be subbed out in favour of one-note seam?

By Sunny G, why play a bloody Test,

If you’re too spooked to even field your best?