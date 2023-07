In today’s edition, the disappearance of a same-sex couple in Rajasthan has sparked “Love Jihad” protests, Ajit Pawar has told the Election Commission that he removed Sharad Pawar as Nationalist Congress Party’s president, and a Hindutva mob in Pune has assaulted a school principal for asking students to sing Christian prayer.

