In today’s edition, heavy rainfall across north India has killed at least 18 persons so far, 696 booths across Bengal held repolling for the panchayat election on Monday, and Imphal Police have booked three members of a fact-finding committee for saying that the violence in Manipur is “state-sponsored”.

Scripted and hosted by Aena, produced and edited by Avinash Kumar.

