In today’s edition, the Trinamool Congress swept the panchayat elections in West Bengal, another cheetah died in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park and a Kerala court today convicted six men who had chopped off a professor’s hand for allegedly insulting Prophet Mohammed.

