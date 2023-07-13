In today’s edition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reiterated India’s demand for permanent membership in United Nations Security Council, over 100 former bureaucrats have called amendment to the Forest (Conservation) Act of 1980 “replete with flaws” and a journalist and a former Navy commander have been chargesheeted in espionage case by the CBI.
Scripted and hosted by Aena, produced and edited by Avinash Kumar.
