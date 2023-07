In today’s edition, India’s third mission to moon Chandrayaan-3 has made a successful lift off, New Delhi has said European Union Parliament’s resolution on Manipur violence shows “colonial mindset”, and a World Health Organization committee has classified artificial sweetener aspartame as a possible carcinogen.

