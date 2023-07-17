In today’s edition, leaders of 24 Opposition parties meet in Bengaluru to put up a united fight against BJP, violence continues in Manipur as two more people killed over the weekend, three officials sacked in Jammu and Kashmir without any inquiry, and more.
Scripted and hosted by Aena, produced and edited by Avinash Kumar.
References
- Alarm in Kashmir as government sacks three employees, citing ‘security of the state’
- Chemistry vs arithmetic: Can Opposition unity defeat Modi?
- Manipur clashes: Why Naga churches and Mizo political parties are backing the Kukis
- A Christian pastor’s plight points to a community under siege in Madhya Pradesh