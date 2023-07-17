In today’s edition, leaders of 24 Opposition parties meet in Bengaluru to put up a united fight against BJP, violence continues in Manipur as two more people killed over the weekend, three officials sacked in Jammu and Kashmir without any inquiry, and more.

Scripted and hosted by Aena, produced and edited by Avinash Kumar.

To get every episode directly in your inbox, sign up now⁠⁠.

References