Since early May, Manipur has been consumed by a civil war between the dominant Meiteis and the tribal Kukis that has left nearly 150 dead, 60,000 displaced and entire villages in ashes. It is a fiendish conflict, as the world found out this week when a video emerged of a brutal sexual assault on Kuki women.

They had been caught while fleeing a Meitei mob torching Kuki villages. They were stripped naked and paraded. One of them, 21 years old, was gangraped and her father and brother murdered.

For Scroll readers, that video may have been shocking but it probably did not come as a surprise. Ever since the conflict began, we have covered it exhaustively and showed how dastardly it is.

Over a month ago, for example, when much of the media paid scant attention to the conflict, we were on the ground reporting how the ethnic clash had escalated into a civil war.

