In today’s edition, arsonists tried to burn down two mosques in Tauru town of Haryana’s Nuh on Wednesday night, a Mumbai college denied entry to students wearing burqas or hijabs over their uniforms and the Allahabad High Court has allowed the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct a scientific survey at the Gyanvapi mosque.
