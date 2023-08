In today’s edition, the Supreme Court is not happy with the “tardy pace” of investigations in Manipur, the Haryana High Court judges who questioned the Nuh demolitions replaced, the government proposes an overhaul of India’s criminal laws, and more.

Scripted and hosted by Abhik Deb, produced and edited by Avinash Kumar.

To get every episode directly in your inbox, sign up now⁠⁠. You can also listen to this podcast on Spotify and Google Podcasts.

References