In today’s edition, Manipur officials asked to quit social media groups that promote separatism, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra faces 41 FIRs in Madhya Pradesh for tweet on corruption, Hindutva groups demand gun licences at mahapanchayat in Haryana, and more.

Scripted and hosted by Abhik Deb, produced and edited by Avinash Kumar.

