In today’s edition, the Centre has blocked website and social media accounts of independent news organisation The Kashmir Walla, over 6,000 cases probed by the CBI are awaiting trail in courts and the Delhi Police stopped a Hindutva conclave midway after the event witnessed instances of hate speech.

Scripted and hosted by Aena, produced and edited by Avinash Kumar.

