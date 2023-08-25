In today’s edition, a Delhi court acquitted a Muslim man in a 2020 Delhi riots case after observing that the police made “artificial statements” against him, Beijing claimed that Xi Jinping met Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the BRICS summit at the Indian prime minister’s request, the Gauhati High Court acquitted all six persons accused of 2004 Dhemaji bomb blast for lack of evidence.

Scripted and hosted by Aena, produced and edited by Avinash Kumar.

