In today’s edition, two more Kukis die in gunfight in Manipur, the government is ready to hold elections in Kashmir, another investigative report accuses Adani of stock manipulation, and more.
Scripted and hosted by Abhik Deb, produced and edited by Avinash Kumar.
To get every episode directly in your inbox, sign up now. You can also listen to this podcast on Spotify and Google Podcasts.
References
- Adani partners used offshore funds to invest in its shares, alleges report
- Big picture: How the Adani crash unfolded and what it could do to the Indian economy
- What government data says – and doesn’t – about militancy in J&K since the scrapping of Article 370
- Manipur: India’s history of violence and impunity repeats itself. How can we break this cycle?
- India will soon outstrip China’s population – but its labour force will still be smaller