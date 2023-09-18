In today’s edition, the finance ministry has told the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation not to announce a new interest rate without its approval from financial year 2023-’24, a central team will carry out field investigations in Kerala’s Kozhikode where six Nipah virus cases have been detected, and Centre may withdraw the Rapid Action Force from Manipur.

