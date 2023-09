In today’s edition, the Centre tells the Supreme Court that it is in favour of extending the period of giving reservation in legislatures to the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes, a report on unemployment trends in India, and New Delhi indefinitely suspends visa services in Canada.

Scripted and hosted by Aena, produced and edited by Avinash Kumar.

To get every episode directly in your inbox, sign up now⁠⁠. You can also listen to this podcast on Spotifyand Google Podcasts.

References