This is relatable for those who belong to the educated among the oppressed class of the society (“Born Dalit: Always in and out”). It generally happens whenever they ask for a room to rent in community-oriented areas. We can feel the helplessness of BR Ambedkar when he was refused accommodation only for being from an “untouchable” class. Keep writing. Thank you. – A



***

The Himalayan blunder committed by Hindus has been to treat people of the lower strata of the society as “untouchables”. Difference in status exists in every society, whether among the Christians or Muslims, but everyone is treated equally in a church or mosque. – Satinder Chopra

***

We have faced such situations every day, everywhere. We have to play safe. – Babitha Singh

Remembering Jayant Mahapatra

Beautiful article (“Remembering the life and work of my ‘aged friend’, poet Jayanta Mahapatra, in his role of a reader”). Congratulations. – Saroj Padhi

***

It was nice to read about my college teacher, poet Jayanta Mahapatra. He taught at GM College Sambalpur in the physics department. That was in 1964-‘66. Debendra Kishore Pandao Doosri Radha

***

This is the best tribute I have ever read. – PK Dash