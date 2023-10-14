Atta Galatta Bangalore Literature Festival has announced its longlists for the 2023 Book Prizes. The shortlist will be announced on November 10 and winners at the festival which will be held in Bangalore on December 3 and 4.
Here are this year’s longlisted fiction and nonfiction books:
Fiction
- Dark Star, Ranbir Sidhu
- Everything the Light Touches, Janice Pariat
- Fear and Lovely, Anjana Appachana
- History’s Angel, Anjum Hasan
- I Named My Sister Silence, Manoj Rupda, translated from the Hindi by Hansda Sowvendra Shekhar
- Minor Disturbances at Grand Life Apartments, Hema Sukumar
- Quarterlife, Devika Rege
- Saundarya Lahari: Wave of Beauty, Mani Rao
- The Secret of More, Tejaswini Apte-Rahm
- Where Mayflies Live Forever, Anupama Mohan
Nonfiction
- Caste Pride: Battles For Equality In Hindu India, Manoj Mitta
- From Manjunath To Manjamma: The Inspiring Life of a Transgender Folk Artist, B Manjamma Jogathi with Harsha Bhat
- Marginlands: Indian Landscapes On The Brink, Arati Kumar-Rao
- Pitchside: My Life In Indian Cricket, Amrit Mathur
- Raw Umber: A Memoir, Sara Rai
- Revolutionaries: The Other Story of How India Won Its Freedom, Sanjeev Sanyal
- The Book Beautiful: A Memoir Of Collecting Rare and Fine Books, Pradeep Sebastian
- The War Diary of Asha-san, Lt Bharati ‘Asha’ Sahay Choudhry, translated from the Hindi by Tanvi Srivastava
- Vajpayee: The Ascent of The Hindu Right, Abhishek Choudhary
- Water In A Broken Pot: A Memoir, Yogesh Maitreya