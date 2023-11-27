The October 18 Supreme Court judgment refusal to legalise same-sex marriages in India centre stage at the 2023 Delhi Queer Pride March at Jantar Mantar on Sunday, as scores of participants emphasised the importance of love being celebrated without boundaries.

It was more than a demand for rights – it was a plea for societal acceptance.

Credit: Shivansh Srivastava

In a heartening turn, several parents stood shoulder to shoulder with their queer children, dispelling

stereotypes with unconditional love and acceptance. Their support painted a picture of hope,

challenging societal norms and paving the way for a more inclusive tomorrow.

Some participants held up signs speaking against the atrocities in Israel’s war on Gaza, adding added their voices to the global call for peace and justice.

Amidst the cheers, there were sombre notes of remembrance lingered for Arvey, a Faridabad resident who died by suicide as a consequence of bully in 2022, and Pranshu, a teenage makeup artist who died by suicide on November 21 after a barrage of hateful comments online.

As rainbow flags danced in the wind and chants reverberated through the street, it became clear

that the fight for equality and justice is not just a cause but a deeply personal journey.

