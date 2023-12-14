Lamp

For now

there’s only

chopped onion frying

with cumin for company

The oil

sourced from

a local miller reminds me

of lamp oil

running out of which

sleepless scholars in

the mountains of ancient China

read by the reflected radiance

of snow

There is still time

before I begin to melt

but perhaps if I keep at it

I’ll know something unnameable

as intimately

as a pan knows soot

and find the miller

sitting by the scholars

now reading aloud

now looking up

to see if someone has

put the wok on the stove

for the new guest

from across

the Himalayas

Unending

It’s hard to know how tiny

that room must have been,

the room in which only

one man could lie down

on a night the town

was dangerously close

to being drowned in rain.

It isn’t hard to know what

a knock on the door meant.

The door opened and soon

there was only enough room

for two to sit, the rain

writing its unending story outside.

Another knock, and there were

three standing shoulder to shoulder,

faces to the wall facing the street.

The story doesn’t say anything

about a window allowing light in,

or a bulb hanging from the roof,

or a kerosene lamp fashioned

from an ink bottle with a wick

thrust through a hole in the top.

The story also doesn’t say anything

about a third knock announcing

the arrival of a fourth man.

Had there been another seeker,

we know what would’ve happened.

The first one to open the door

would’ve stepped outside,

letting the other two

sleep standing up,

letting the last guest

cross the threshold

and enter the new room

that the other two had

just built with eyes closed,

a room so wide that

the whole town slept

under its roof, the rain

writing its unending story outside.

Signs

The poets I love

bend a little

before passing through

even the tallest door

pause a moment

before uttering

even the softest word

turn back once more

before taking leave

of even a stranger

cup their palms

as if collecting first light

through the roof of a cave

smile to themselves

as if singing a lullaby

to inhabitants of childhood stories

nod to the dark

as if to companions beginning

another journey to the moon

close their eyes

as if sliding down

the skin of a hot-air balloon

Phulka

She didn’t do it to see

if her brother could keep

his promise and appear

before her the moment

she thought of him.

The night was so calm

as if the whole village

had gone to sleep

much earlier than usual,

dreaming of an age

in which unearthly light

would wash the lanes

and flood their homes

so when the dwellers

emerged they would glide

a few inches above

the ground. That night,

as always, Nanaki kneaded

wheat flour for only Nanak.

Hundreds of miles away

he smelled the phulkas

his sister was slowly circling

on the griddle while she

saw him sitting cross-legged

on the mud-plastered floor

asking for a phulka:

Just one more.

In the morning when Nanaki

emerged out of the kitchen

the whole village, they say,

saw her glide inches

above the ground.

Excerpted with permission from All We Have, Sarabjeet Garcha, Chair Poetry Books.