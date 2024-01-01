I am standing in a country I know like my skin.

The rain is falling slim and sweet,

on crisp butterfly wings,

on the singing minds of people,

and since there are windows

left carelessly open,

the rain is falling in a gentle slant on books,

on the words inside them.

I am standing in a country of many-hued umbrellas.

In it, not one word,

not one poem,

is allowed to drown.

I am standing in a country I once knew like my skin.

The rain is falling like knives,

snapping the wings of butterflies,

and the singing minds of people.

The rain is falling like hard slaps on books,

until no words remain,

except the ones, wet and angry,

which have sought shelter inside this poem.

I am standing in a country of broken umbrellas,

where everything drowns,

except this poem, wet and angry,

that insists on living.

Published with permission from “The Penguin Book of Indian Poets”, Penguin India.

This selection is curated by Yamini Krishnan.