In the wild throbbing sky,

(with its thousand metaphors)

i’m looking out for meteors –

and, the stars, it seems,

are no longer sufficient.

Once, i was a pampered child,

wasting wishes, never knowing,

what to long for. Meteors came,

and went, twitching for the end

of light, or glory; and waiting,

for the whispered prayers. And,

I stood, wishless, a tiny cynic,

a crazed agnostic, talking of

science and nature, of big

bangs and broken lives against

the fevered zeal of blind faith and fervid hope.

Now, I long for the absolutes,

but, I am lost with the absent

words, an infidel’s emptiness,

a void closing over voids. But for all I care, I refuse

to confine, or enshrine

this rising

this falling,

this state of

suspension

in four-letter words. I know

of the danger that movement

holds, of radiant Icarus dying with his

dreams alive, and Lucifer’s quick

descent, and fallen men and women

in the purgatory, waiting and waiting –

palpitating like widowed hearts for fates

tossed to them. And some bit of me

is also being tossed about but what

sustains me, like a banshee caress,

is the blanket of throbbing stars –

while I look out, for meteors,

rehearsing a little wish

and longing to make

a little magic

work for us.

Published with permission from “Touch”, Peacock Books.

This selection is curated by Yamini Krishnan.