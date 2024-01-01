Night-green & honeyed, sentiment of
having recovered. Counter keenness
for loss. In years I cannot count
the best I remember is our strange
adventure into life as if the pain
is separate from us, not who we are.
As if the names only we call us by
are enough to hold these bodies.
Most of what I knew then
is past, but not these small truths
we established. Vernality brought
in bits. I assert our triumph so far
and further. I hold you to it.
Published with permission. The poem first appeared on Poetry at Sangam.
This selection is curated by Yamini Krishnan.