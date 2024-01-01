There are lifetimes in that backpack, like rocks

that grind each other to smooth. I hear

them groan and roll their eyes as we walk

by the river, through deodars, then higher

into sky woven by street child. I used to resist

leaving legs behind, think fractures worse

than absence. I used to think jigsaws exist

for whole images, never the moment of one curve

smooth into another. Now, as a peahen guides

us through an unfamiliar sky, as we laugh

in the corners of Urdu words, as the rocks inside

the bag learn slowly to leave things in the rough,

as we slither through the days, amongst all we have gained,

I am proudest of this: we have earned each other’s names.

Published with permission from “The Fingers Remember: Poems”, Yoda Press, 2015.

This selection is curated by Yamini Krishnan.