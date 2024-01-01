Cloudless, cunning silver sky burns like

Underground coal mines in the silent summer.

I awake dreaming of another winter

Stretch my tongue

Maternal language melts on my insatiable lips, and

I lose my mouth and youth in her thighs.

What has become of me?

I close my eyes, exchange my body with her –

There is not enough space for peace in the coffin, and

There is no harbour for memories any more.

Smeared with blood, a lump of earth in my throat

I travel with red-robed wandering fakirs

Winnowing dusk of autumnal darkness.

In the bitter rains of false edicts and proclamations

I see my father

Harvesting sorrows of our land, and

Grieving at the tomb of my sisters and brothers.

The hurricane ripens in the sea –

I take cover behind her purple breasts.

Slowly the poisoned moon’s top arc disappears.

I open the door –

The morning air smells of the night’s bonfire.

Suddenly a crimson-cinnamon joy erupts, and

Fasting sparrows whisper prayers for lovers and martyrs.

Published with permission.

Ashwani Kumar is a poet, professor and editor of Rivers Going Home.

This selection is curated by Yamini Krishnan.