In which language do I remember you?

English?

That feels like a betrayal

The language, after all, was your enemy

For most of your mortal life

Never leaving your side

In a city where everyone

Spoke too soon and spoke too fast

Never missing out on a chance

To tell you: you are not enough

How do I remember you in the language

Which kept my poetry apart from you

All our lives

A reminder of the frown on your face

As you struggled to understand

The word with too many syllables

In the poem I wrote about father

Mother, it feels like a betrayal

To remember you in the language

Which ensured you would sit silently

In the parent teacher meetings at school

Clutching the pleats of your saree

And hoping that the conversation

Would reach its conclusion

Even before it began

Mother, in which language do I remember you then?

The language of our ancestors

Comes back to me only in fragments

Like broken pieces of memory

I struggle with the gender of objects

Are the bangles you wore a feminine object?

And is the leather bag a masculine one?

Do they care?

Is your absence a “she”?

Is your memory a “he”?

And what about grief?

Grief, to me, at times has felt like a

Man struggling to differentiate

Between anger and hurt

At others,

It has felt like a woman

Who has forgotten how to speak

About all that ails her heart

Mother, I remember you in English,

And I hope that in the afterlife

(If there is one)

You will understand my poem

And know that there’s

Only one word for longing in the language

But a thousand ways to long for you.

My mother did not consider herself beautiful

My mother did not consider herself beautiful

I think mothers often don’t.

They get too caught up in other adjectives, like:

Stoic. Sensitive. Warm. Caring. Resilient.

Some, which they are

Some, which the world tells them to be

I don’t know which ones my mother was,

And which ones she eventually became

But I often imagine her,

As a student going to college,

Putting on a kurti, and thinking

“This looks pretty on me”

I wonder if she ever tried putting flowers in her hair

And giggled, looking at herself in the mirror

Because she loved flowers, I know that

I wonder which adjectives she used to describe herself

Before words like stoic, sensitive, warm, caring, and resilient

Entered her dictionary

And I wonder if beautiful was one of them

Or was it intelligent? A dreamer? A goofball? An introvert?

I wonder which language she dreamt in,

And which words she thought about

Before the world took up too much space.

Flights and Funerals

The first time I took a flight

Was to attend my Dadu’s funeral

And amidst the tears that flowed down,

I never found the time to be scared about the take-off

Or excited about the multiple hues of sky

that lay outside my window

I never even got to cherish the moment,

For it was also the first time my father held my hand

And said “things are going to be okay”

I didn’t know what he meant –

Was it about the flight, about our loss, or about us?

And till today, I haven’t understood

How to put on an oxygen mask in times of emergency landings.

Death of Lilies

When I was a child,

There was a small lily pond

Near my dadi’s place.

For most of the year,

It was a cemetery:

Home to dead weeds,

And charred remains of flowers.

But on some days,

Life sprouted in there

Sometimes, a single flower grew

Sometimes, it was a triplet.

And so, when my teacher asked me

“How many seasons are there?”

I said two: one, in which lilies are dead

And one in which they fight to be alive.

Shaking her head, she told me

To go home and revise my textbook

And since then, I liked

Going to the pond a little less.

Love is an Ali Sethi ghazal

You ask me “why don’t you ever write about love?”

And I say: there’s only so much you can write about a four letter word

What can I say that has never been said before?

How can I write about love’s anguish better than Jaun Elia?

And what can I say about longing that Agha Shahid Ali hasn’t already said?

And oh dear, how can I even come close to penning down its tragedies,

Shakespeare has been there, done that.

You protest. “There must be something left for you to say.

There are as many ways to describe love as there are stars in the sky.”

I look at you, and see that you mean it.

So today, I describe love for you

As an Ali Sethi ghazal

It starts slow, and saves its best bits for the middle

On mornings when nothing else makes sense,

It gives you hope in the form of a line like:

“Raah chalte koi khwaab mila that,

Betaab, bekaraar mila tha.”

And on some evenings, it is like a child, begging you to stay

“Tu mujhse khafaa hai toh zamaane ke liye aa.”

On other lonesome nights, when all you have is the moon as a lover

It reminds you: “chaandni raat badi der ke baad aayi hai,

Lab pe ek baat badi der ke baad aayi hai.”

What I mean when I say love is like an Ali Sethi ghazal is that

It starts slow, and saves its best bits for the middle

It is both poetry and melody into one

And it makes sense, on moody mornings, eloquent evenings and nostalgic nights.

You can play it on repeat, and yet find something new to cherish every time

Little details: the changing pitch of a voice,

the surprise entry of a flute,

the steady presence of a harmonium.

And so, if someday, when we haven’t spoken to each other in ages

And I send you the Spotify link to Ranjish Hi Sahi

What I really mean to say is:

Ranjish hi sahi dil hi dukhaane ke liye aa

Aa phir se mujhe chodh ke jaane ke liye aa.

Shruti Sonal is a Delhi-based writer, poet, and journalist. Her poetry has been published in various anthologies, including Penguin India’s Ninety-Seven Poems, HarperCollins India’s The World That Belongs To Us, and the Alipore Post’s Memories On A Plate.

Excerpted with permission from In Which Language Do I Remember You?, Shruti Sonal, Writers Workshop India.