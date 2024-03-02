Muse India’s annual GSP Rao Translation Award will be given to an outstanding work of translation from any Indian language into English. The award is open to translations of both classic and contemporary works. Winners will receive a cash prize of Rs 25,000.

The past winners of the award include Ranjit Hoskote, Arunava Sinha, Mustansir Dalvi, Priya Sarukkai Chabria and Ravi Shankar (jointly), and Neer Kamal Mani and Moyna Mazumdar (jointly).

The 2024 shortlisted titles