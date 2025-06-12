Journalist Neha Dixit’s The Many Lives of Syeda X, which follows the life of a faceless working Indian woman from Varanasi to Delhi over 30 years, has been longlisted for the 2025 Moore Prize for Human Rights Writing, given every year by the Christopher G Moore Foundation in the UK. The longlist was chosen by a three-member jury from 70 titles that were submitted. The shortlist will be announced on Wednesday, 12 November, 2025 and the winning book on Wednesday, 7 January, 2026. The winner of the prize will receive £1,000.

The Many Lives of Syeda X has been published by Footnote Press in the UK and Juggernaut Books in India. The Scroll review of the book said: “By tracing one woman’s negotiations with the exigencies of global markets and rising socio-political strife in the country, it casts light on the lives of those who serve as the backbone of our economy and yet remain among the most marginalised and vulnerable groups in modern India – migrants, especially women urban migrants.”

