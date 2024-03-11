The shortlists for the Women AutHer Awards 2024, presented by The Times of India, were announced on Monday, further whittling down the longlist. Books published in India between December 2022 and November 2023 were eligible. The winners will be announced on March 17.
Here are the books shortlisted for this year’s prize:
Fiction
- History's Angel, Anjum Hasan
- The East Indian: A Novel, Brinda Charry
- The Laughter, Sonora Jha
- Mad Sisters of Esi, Tashan Cyrus Mehta
Nonfiction
- Raw Umber: A Memoir, Sara Rai
- The Broken Script - Delhi Under the East India Company and the Fall of the Mughal Dynasty 1803-57, Swapna Liddle
- From Phansi Yard: My Year with the Women of Yerawada, Sudha Bharadwaj
Children’s literature
- A Children's History of India in 100 Objects, Devika Cariapa
- A Sailor Called Wet Paint and Other Secret Stories from History, Nandini Nayar
- Wayel Kati - The Quest of the Seven Guardians, Linthoi Chanu
- Zen, Shabnam Minwalla
Debut
- How Prime Ministers Decide, Neerja Chowdhury
- The Bandit Queens: A Novel, Parini Shroff
- The Daughters of Madurai, Rajasree Variyar