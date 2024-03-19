The winners of the 2024 Women AutHer Awards, presented by The Times of India, were announced on Sunday, March 17. The awards are presented to Indian women writers in four categories – fiction, non-fiction, children’s literature, and debut – as well as the popular choice and manuscript categories. The winners were chosen by juries and the popular choice, through online voting. The winning authors received cash prizes of Rs 1,00,000 each, with the amount being shared equally by joint winners.

Novelist Mridula Garg was given the Lifetime Achievement Award for her contribution to Indian writing in both Hindi and English.

The winners are:

Fiction

Nonfiction

From Phansi Yard: My Year with the Women of Yerawada, Sudha Bharadwaj, Juggernaut

Debut

Children’s literature

Popular choice

Talat Mahmood: A Definitive Biography, Sahar Zaman (self-published)

Manuscript

Kaushalya, Vibha Sangeeta Krishnakumar

The juries for this year’s awards were: