Indian writer and naturalist Yuvan Aves has been longlisted for the 2025 Wainwright Prize for Nature Writing for his book Intertidal: A Coast and Marsh Diary. He is the first Indian to be nominated for the award. The longlist comprises 12 titles.

Over two years and three monsoons, Yuvan Aves paid scrupulous attention to the living world of a coastal city. The result was a diary of deep observation of the coast and wetland, climate and self. Set in beaches and marshes, and the wild places of the mind, Intertidal comprises daily accounts of being in a multispecies milieu.

The shortlist will be announced on August 5, and the winner on September 10.

Now in its 12th year, the Wainwright Prizes are named after nature writer Alfred Wainwright. The Prizes recognise books that shape a greener future and help readers see the natural world, and their place within it, more clearly. From personal journeys through wild landscapes to bold investigations into environmental challenges, these are the stories that connect people and planet.

This year, the Prizes will be awarded in six categories