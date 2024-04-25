The Los Angeles Times announced the winners of the 44th annual Book Prizes on April 19.

Winners were announced in 13 categories for works published last year, including the new prize for achievement in audiobook production, presented by Audible. Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jane Smiley was honoured with the lifetime achievement award.

Joya Chatterji’s Shadows at Noon: The South Asian Twentieth Century won the best history book award. Published by Yale University Press in the US and Penguin Random House in India, it tells the subcontinent’s story from the British Raj to independence and partition and the forging of the modern nations of India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. The book’s structure is thematic rather than chronological. Each of the chapters illuminates an overarching theme or sphere that has shaped South Asia over the course of the century. The book’s purpose is to make contemporary South Asia intelligible to readers who are fascinated by the subcontinent's cultural vibrancy and diversity but are often perplexed by its social and political make-up. And it illuminates the many aspects that its people have in common rather than what divides them.

The other winners are: