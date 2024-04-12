The JCB Prize for Literature has announced its 2024 jury. The award is in its seventh year now.

The jury panel will be chaired by author, poet and translator Jerry Pinto, and includes art historian and curator Deepthi Sasidharan, filmmaker and writer Shaunak Sen, writer and translator Tridib Suhrud, and artist Aqui Thami.

The jury will announce the longlist of ten titles in September, followed by the shortlist of five titles in October. The winner will be announced at an award ceremony in November. The winning author will receive a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh. If the winning work is a translation, the translator will be awarded an additional Rs 10 lakh. Each of the five shortlisted authors will receive Rs 1 lakh, and if a shortlisted work is a translation, the translator will receive Rs 50,000.