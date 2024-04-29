Phantom Thoughts and Ideas

If you garland and gilt frame the thoughts

that you carefully conjure,

if you add life and fertiliser

to their roots;

till the spiral of thoughts

gets larger and firmer

like the entwining arms

of a poison ivy,

you are no different today

than yesterday.

You will expect the world

to bend and kneel

to facilitate and appropriate

acquiesce

to your phantom thoughts and ideas

till such time you learn to

Control Alt Delete.

Imaginary Specks of Dust

From dust to dust

the drama does not exist

in-between

Except in your mind

in your imagination.

Measuring each day

its depth and quality.

Waiting and waiting

for nothing

but more imagination

to unfold.

Magic Pill

I took a magic pill last night

and the morning brought on

a landscape devoid of any data points.

No past. No present. No relationships

And therefore, no webs.

And so I ran into the sunset and into the dawn

To make new drawings and paintings

that will be a sketch

for my life hereafter

After all, if life is precious,

why should one dot just follow another?

Family, societal dictum

marriages, taxes, currency, visa

are all man-made to control.

A societal dictum so there is law and order.

I drew those lines while I was barefoot on the sand

and looked back as the waves wiped them away.

For with every generation that just died

those lines ceased to exist, for them.

They did not know this while they lived.

A painting by Nandita Chaudhuri. | Image courtesy: Mapin Publishing.

A Huge Film Set

Just like a huge film set

is erected with elaborate props and characters,

likewise, is the drama of our own lives.

And just like the grand sets are taken down one day

and replaced by other sets from other stories;

so are our stages dismantled one by one

till every prop and character leaves a curious tale.

resonating on the stage that once was.

The flimsy sets are fickle, they sometimes sway and flap

anxiously in the energy emitted in their folds

and at other times glisten brightly in gold.

The different characters enact their roles

each one under the assumption that it’s all real.

The heartache and agony are real while the sets are temporary.

The mirage is an illusion, yet the soul oscillates

between agony and ecstasy till it is spent.

The show is over and the seats are empty.

The re-runs of the tired show have no takers.

The theatre resonates the hollow sound of a vacuum.

A few other myriad sounds bounce around and vaporise.

The curtains that had come down fall heavily like lead.

And yet one can hear and see faint impressions

of what once was, echoing around, etched in the edifice.

Corked Bottle

She carefully placed

her thoughts and ideas

of envy and resentment

in a bottle

and shut the ironclad cork tight

hoping no one would see or know.

But just like water can seep

out of a microscopic hole

drop by drop,

so do the thoughts

leak into the stratosphere.

Unmasked.

Uncontainable.

They slide unmitigated

through the folds of the tongue

and the depths of the eyes

unleashed

drop by drop.

Excerpted with permission from Unmasked: Reflections in Brush and Ink, Nandita Chaudhuri, Mapin Publishing.