By G Akila

on and off

fireflies

... mood swing

last leaf ...

what does it take

to let go?

bedtime story

she asks me to be louder

for the stars

reunion –

the bamboo grove bursts

with babblers

Not lip-locked clouds the aftertaste of rain

By R Suresh Babu

the sky rolling

on a lotus leaf –

dewdrop

spring festival –

the yellow pollen

on her nose ring

granddaughter’s birthday –

the candles and cake

virtual

left out

of the wreath –

a dead flower

wedding anniversary –

daughter gifts me

a nodding doll

By Kanjini Devi

framed between

frangipani and a hedge

the photographer

queuing

around the block

weekly supplies and smiles

shooting season

a pair of mallards shuffle

to the old pond

sharing

a private joke

the donkey’s grin

loved ones

hovering by the door

touch-and-go

By Lakshmi Iyer

kite flying

I set free

my inhibitions

autumn breeze

another tiny cradle tied

to the temple tree

train journey

the gibbous moon

slips on my pillow

concrete jungle

banyan tree droop

with cement

first colouring book

sun rises with an orange

straw cap

By Ravi Kiran

finding its way

through the bylanes

a migrant’s song

setting sun

colours fade

silhouettes remain

trail’s end

the wind continues

between the pines

long after

the miscarriage

stretch marks

almost dawn

still searching for

the right words

