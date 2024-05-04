The school management should take its own decisions and not be influenced by external and non-educational bodies (“Mumbai school principal told to resign after being targeted by Hindutva website”). The principal’s work and contribution in shaping the school, her mentoring of the children and the staff should be the parameters the school management should consider. They will find the strength and autonomy to make their own decisions, especially regarding Parveen Shaikh. She practices non-violent communication consciously and shares the same with students and staff. I find it hard to believe that she would partake in anything violent. – George

***

The attitude of the Hindutva group is surprising. Please do not bring politics in education – it is wrong. Common people should support the principal who has been targeted. – M R Iyer

***

She is not being targeted for being a Muslim but being held accountable for her biased views supporting the terrorism by Hamas. The school is justified in telling her to resign. Parents and journalists should be careful about jumping to the wrong conclusion. – Raj B

***

It seems like Scroll and OpIndia are cut from the same cloth. Parveen Shaikh has extended support to Hamas, that is beyond doubt. She has also been recruiting more and more people from her religious community. Many minority-run educational institutions need good talent and Sheikh can go some such place. Children studying there are Indians too even if they follow a particular religion. – Chaitanya Aggarwal

***

I don’t know about OpIndia but from your reporting, it definitely looks Scroll has an anti-social agenda thus spoiling the peace and tranquillity of society. In the past, there have been incidents where people lost their jobs and credibility and fought legal battles. One community, the minority, had the upper hand and got away with everything but now even the majority has started raising questions. Let the truth prevail. – Kirti Desai