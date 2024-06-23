Rohan Venkat takes us to the Lok Sabha to look at how the fallout from the general election is impacting the vote there. A new Speaker will be elected at the end of June, but will the Telugu Desam Party secure the post? In London, Tom Hamilton talks us through the impact that Nigel Farage and his Reform party is having in reshaping the landscape of the British Right, while, in the US, Emily Tamkin looks at how – and why – the Right gets away with characterising its politics as "common sense".
