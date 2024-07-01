The Witch in the Peepul Tree by Arefa Tehsin, and Rescuing a River Breeze by Mrinalini Harchandrai are among the six books shortlisted for the 2024 Asian Prize for Fiction. The books were chosen by five book clubs from Africa, Asia, and Europe, and evaluated on the basis of literary merit, relevance to global issues, authorial integrity, representation of the place and culture, readability, and the use of English as an international language.

Three of the six books will progress to the next stage, “The Asian Trio”. The winner will be determined by composite criterion, encompassing book club-based selections, a public poll, and evaluation by the Asian Committee, which consists of five permanent members and three rotating members annually.

The Asian Trio will be announced on November 13. The public poll will be open on the Asian Prizes Facebook page from September 15.

The shortlisted titles:

The Witch in the Peepul Tree, Arefa Tehsin

The grand old house of Dada Bhai sets the stage for a genre-defying narrative of suspense and intrigue, unveiling the presence of sinister forces that linger in the shadows. Arefa Tehsin skillfully unravels a mesmerizing tale that delves into the inherent darkness, crafting a spellbinding story that encapsulates themes of mystery and redemption.

Rescuing a River Breeze, Mrinalini Harchandrai

The novel is set in Portuguese-ruled Goa in 1961. It follows the story of thirteen-year-old Shirly Quarachim as she navigates the tumultuous events of her time. The unnamed author captures the essence of a bygone era with vivid detail and heartfelt emotion, creating a story of courage and resilience.

A Spell of Good Things, Ayobami Adebayo

Ayobami Adebayo’s compelling narrative of contemporary Nigeria delves into the potent dynamics of affluence, authority, and affection. The interwoven chronicles of Eniola and Wuraola provide a nuanced representation of a society confronted with formidable choices and the enduring pursuit of optimism amid pervasive political malfeasance.

The Woman Who Climbed Trees, Smriti Ravindra

In this eloquently crafted narrative of migration and self-discovery, Meena initiates a journey to ascertain her true identity while adapting to her new life in Nepal. Smriti Ravindra’s poignant storytelling underscores the profound transformative experiences of women and the enduring resilience essential during challenging circumstances.

The Idle Stance of the Tippler Pigeon, Safinah Danish Elahi

Weaved into the lives of three adults who suffered childhood trauma that left them divided and scattered, Elahi’s work is an intriguing exploration of life’s depth and width. The story follows Zohaib, Misha, and Nadia as they attempt to find resolution, experiencing love, loss, trauma, and healing against the backdrop of Karachi’s elites and class divides.

Brotherless Night, VV Ganeshananthan

Sashi is a young woman torn between her dreams of becoming a doctor and the harsh realities of the civil war in Sri Lanka. Brotherless Night is a poignant exploration of love, loss, and moral dilemmas set against the backdrop of the conflict. Written by VV Ganeshananthan, the book offers a haunting portrait of resilience in the face of adversity.