As Mumbai, Pune and other parts of India experienced heavy rainfall on Thursday, social media users reacted with concern, sharing photos and videos of the downpour and flooded roads.

The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert warning of extremely heavy rainfall in the Konkan and Goa and Madhya Maharashtra subdivisions, which cover Mumbai and Pune, until July 26. Heavy rainfall is also expected in parts of Gujarat.

Rainfall recorded today till 3.30 pm. Karjat at 130 mm, Vikrohli 83 mm, Dahisar 85 mm, more below. pic.twitter.com/srmkrGqtEV — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) July 25, 2024

One social media user, in a video, pointed out that it had been raining continuously for the past three days in most parts of Mumbai, its neighbouring cities and Pune.

People of Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan & Pune right now watching out of their windows & realising its been raining non stop since 3 consecutive days!#MumbaiRains #PuneRains pic.twitter.com/fSCF203rP4 — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) July 25, 2024

To those romanticising the weather, some users gave a reality-check, responding with visuals of the monsoon quite unlike how it is depicted in Hindi cinema.

1. What Non-Maharastrians think it is

2. What it really is#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/n6wGAO8SkK — Heena (@heenaOnly) July 25, 2024

After one user posted photographs of a cloudy skyline in Pune, another responded with photographs of flooded streets in the city, sarcastically asking residents to come for a swim.

The rain that Punekars were craving for since the start of monsoon this year!🌧️

Stay safe!#Pune #Punerains pic.twitter.com/jBFDSvyrO7 — Trupti More (@TruptiMore9) July 25, 2024

Great pictures now look at this



Pune setting new records of worst town planning every #Monsoon !!!!



Let’s go swim !!!!!! #Pune #Punerains https://t.co/VVY8s9E7wV pic.twitter.com/YugDj5bih4 — Chaitanya... (@gaaw_waale) July 25, 2024

Some social media accounts posted visuals warning others of how heavily it was raining and to show the state of the roads.

Live Visuals from Kalyan⚠️



It is getting worse. Work from Home advisable for KDMC & Bhiwandi residents.



Better be safe than sorry! #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/voYB8JWL3p — Mumbai Nowcast (@s_r_khandelwal) July 25, 2024

In Mumbai and its neighbouring regions, the incessant downpour flooded railway tracks, bringing suburban train services to a halt in some parts.

Railway tracks on Vikhroli station. Travel only if there's an emergency. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/zNI7G94VXe — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) July 25, 2024

In Pune, videos showed water surging through the usually dry Mula and Mutha rivers that pass through the city after the opening of dam gates on the outskirts of the city where there has been heavy rainfall.

#PuneRains: Visuals from Z bridge amid heavy downpour in #Pune from Wednesday night



The #IMD has been issued red alert for the state of #Maharashtra with heavy rainfall expected during the day #Pune #PuneNews #Punecity #PuneTimes pic.twitter.com/0jrqUsacwr — Pune Times (@PuneTimesOnline) July 25, 2024

One user pointed out how different the current sentiment was compared to the expectation and relief many experienced during the first few weeks of the monsoon after a long, hot summer.