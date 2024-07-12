Mumbai received heavy rains on Friday morning as the Indian Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for the city. An orange alert – only below a red alert – indicates the possibility of very heavy rainfall.
Residents shared their reactions to the morning showers on social media. While some gave the rains an aesthetic spin, others pointed to the infrastructural and transport problems caused by the rains.
Some Mumbaikars expressed appreciation for the scenic beauty of the morning.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation building cut a fine figure against the cloudy sky.
One user shared the view from his flat in Parel.
He wasn’t the only one surveying the city from on high.
Another resident posted a video of Santacruz looking rather grim.
However, not everybody was charmed by the scenery. Many social media users posted images of the problems the rain had caused.
One handle posted a picture of the city of a rainy day several decades ago.