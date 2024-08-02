As Kamala Harris stands poised to potentially become the first female President of the United States, her presidency offers a significant opportunity to redefine and strengthen the US-India relationship. Harris’s unique background, political philosophy and deep personal ties to India position her as a transformative figure in bilateral relations.

Her approach is expected to be distinct, focusing on enhancing the strategic partnership while emphasizing the importance of India maintaining its secular and democratic character.

Harris is likely to continue the Biden administration’s firm stance against Russian aggression in Ukraine and efforts to curb Chinese influence in Asia. These policies are essential for maintaining global stability and resonate with India’s strategic interests.

Harris’s balanced approach towards Israel, advocating for its right to self-defense while urging the protection of Palestinian civilians, indicates a nuanced foreign policy that would extend to her dealings with India.

This balance is crucial as it ensures continued US support for key allies while promoting humanitarian values and maintaining a liberal world order.

Democratic principles

However, Harris’s stance on India could diverge from Biden’s more accommodating approach towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. As a senator, Harris was vocal in her criticism of Modi’s revocation of Article 370, which stripped Kashmir of its semi-autonomous status. This criticism suggests that Harris may adopt a more scrutinising position on India’s domestic policies, particularly those that align with Hindu nationalism.

Her remarks during Modi’s state visit to the US in June 2023 underscored her commitment to democratic principles and should raise concerns for Hindutva forces in India.

Harris’s progressive liberal views are shaped by her diverse heritage and upbringing. Despite emphasizing her Jamaican roots for political reasons, she and her sister were raised by their single Indian mother, Shyamala Gopalan. Harris’s close ties to her Indian heritage were evident during her speech at Modi’s state visit, where she fondly recalled her late mother and grandfather.

These personal connections have profoundly influenced her worldview and political philosophy, anchoring her commitment to democracy and secularism.

In her address during Modi’s visit, Harris underscored the deep-rooted ties between the United States and India, emphasizing shared democratic values and the contributions of Indian Americans. Her personal experiences, particularly her visits to India and time spent with her grandfather, PV Gopalan, have shaped her understanding of democracy and public service.

Gopalan, a retired Indian civil servant, instilled in Harris the principles of fighting corruption and promoting equality, lessons she would likely draw upon as president to advocate for policies reinforcing India’s democratic institutions and secular governance.

US Vice President Kamala Harris on her India connection .. pic.twitter.com/uXEPv1GTEb — Dr. P V Venkitakrishnan (@DrPVVenkitakri1) August 30, 2023

The significant impact of Indian Americans in the US, from politics to business and science to the arts, highlights the interconnectedness between the two nations. The presence of a predominantly liberal democratic “samosa caucus” in Congress, comprising Indian-American representatives, underscores this influence.

Harris’s recognition of these contributions and her understanding of the bilateral relationship’s potential suggest that, as president, she would foster a robust exchange of ideas and innovations.

Throughout her speech, Harris reiterated the importance of democracy and secularism, principles integral to both nations. The shared democratic ethos forms the bedrock of US-India relations. As president, she would likely advocate for initiatives that support India’s democratic institutions, ensuring they remain resilient against challenges.

Harris also highlighted contemporary global issues such as climate change, technological advancements, and public health, where India and the US have effectively collaborated. Her emphasis on joint initiatives, such as the Earth science satellite for climate crisis management and the Artemis Accords for space exploration, signifies a forward-looking approach to global challenges. As president, Harris would likely leverage these collaborations to address broader issues affecting both nations.

Fostering a partnership

Her speech acknowledged extensive cooperation on clean energy, terrorism, cybercrime, and vaccine production. As president, Harris would deepen these collaborations.

During her Harris’s speech. she reflected on her mother’s journey as an Indian immigrant and the impact of Indian professionals in the US, highlighting her belief in the power of inclusivity. As president, Harris would champion policies promoting social equality in India, encouraging reforms that protect minority rights.

Harris also recognised India’s strides in technology and innovation, crucial for modern governance. She acknowledged the contributions of Indian innovators in fields like autonomous vehicles, robotics, and digital finance. As president, she would encourage further collaboration in these areas, promoting technological exchanges.

Kamala Harris’s speech during Modi’s visit reflected a profound understanding of shared values and challenges. Through her leadership, the enduring bonds between the United States and India would be maintained and enriched, ensuring both nations uphold the principles of democracy and secularism in the 21st century.

Ashok Swain is a professor of peace and conflict research at Uppsala University, Sweden.