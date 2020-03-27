Like all sport, tennis has also been brought to a grinding halt due to the global coronavirus pandemic. After the Indian Wells tournament became the first to be cancelled, things have progressed rapidly and now men’s ATP and women’s WTA Tours have been suspended until June 7.

The announcement has all but cancelled the men’s and women’s European clay court season a day after the French Open, the year’s second Grand Slam, was pushed back to September. As things stand, rankings frozen and players all over are staying at home as part of self-isolation in an effort to reduce the spread of the virus.

Players have taken this forced break differently – from Serena Williams admitting a sense of anxiety to Stefanos Tsitsipas going all-out on his Youtube channel and several others helping with donations and charity in this rough time – most of them are still giving us a glimpse of their life on social media.

This documenting of experiences on social media goes from heart-warming to downright hilarious.

Have a look at how some tennis players are dealing with this lockdown

Former world No 1 Andy Roddick got a cool new job... well, because asked for it on Twitter.

. @TennisChannel can I have a job in whatever capacity you choose for the next month? I’ll intern from home? @LDavenport76 @paul_annacone can you help? I’m serious ....... job me — andyroddick (@andyroddick) March 25, 2020

Welcome to the family, @andyroddick! 👋



The former World No. 1 and Grand Slam champion joins @Steve_Weissman, @paul_annacone, and @LDavenport76 to weigh in on the G.O.A.T.S and who his recent favorites are to watch.



Tune in →https://t.co/tPoe44TDv0#TCLive pic.twitter.com/71MyY7MTD4 — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) March 25, 2020

Serena is making videos about the quarantine and self-care routines, with adorable cameos from her daughter Olympia. Bonus: The two-year-old scribbled all over her face with lipstick in a make-up video

Play

Rafael Nadal cooked for his wife and launched a fund-raising drive for coronavirus relief

Hoy también toca cocinar para mi y para mi mujer...

Espero que todos estéis bien y en casa cuidándose. Fuerza y mucho ánimo #yomequedoencasa #iostoacasa #tuttoandràbene #jerestechezmoi #istayhome #TennisAtHome pic.twitter.com/jIORfzJoeZ — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) March 24, 2020

Novak Djokovic is spending time with his family and sharing motivational messages

Roger Federer hasn’t shared much about his time in isolation but announced a series of donations and shared a awareness video before.

Stefanos Tsitsipas has gone off on a tangent on his social media channels. From traveling to Queen’s for a hit and finding no one to staying away from his family for a bit and now a video where he talks to bottles of Corona about existential questions.

Play

Kriste Ahn is probably going to come out as the biggest tennis star from this break with her hilarious Tik Tok videos about tennis players getting a laugh out of even her peers. Check her full timeline for such gems, but this is one is special – the Big Three of Men’s Tennis featuring Mean Girls.

Anyway, Djokovic stans come at me pic.twitter.com/9c3xg3KQ6f — Kristie Ahn (@kristieahn) March 22, 2020

Dominic Thiem is spending more time with family and especially his dog, Hugo.

Stan Wawrinka is feeling lonely, having dinner with a stuffed animal, having hilarious exchanges with Andy Murray on Instagram, among other things.

Maria Sharapova, who recently retired from tennis, held a video chat with her fans.

US Open champion Bianca Andreescu is watching herself play as her time on the sidelines due to injury continues

Coco Gauff is bored... and eating

Heading to my 15th trip to the refrigerator today. Hoping some cookie dough magically appears maybe on trip number 30 it’ll be there. — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) March 26, 2020

Naomi Osaka is having fun with Tik Tok

Personality #3 shining real bright on this app lol. pic.twitter.com/ba1rFIWm1U — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) March 19, 2020

Meanwhile, many, many tennis players have taken part on the Toiler paper challenge.