Recent polling shows that the Democrat's shiny new candidate – Kamala Harris – is ahead in almost all the swing states. Meanwhile, the British far-right, who seemed so potent last week, have bee repelled by anti-fascist campaigners and the criminal justice system. Is the tide beginning to turn in favour of reasoned debate? Emily Tamkin and Tom Hamilton report back, while Rohan Venkat, back from vacation, picks up on the turbulence in Bangladesh.