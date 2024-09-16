Under the blazing midday sun of Gomboru Liberty in Borno, northeast Nigeria, Ali Yerima, a youth advocate and chairman of the Gomboru Youth Association, was in full concentration, sweat trickling down his face, as he carefully adjusted the last tree to be watered for the day.

The tree, one of many he recently planted in his relentless fight against climate change, was struggling to survive, but Ali was determined to keep it alive.

It’s been seven years since he dedicated himself to the Go Green Initiative, a programme that addresses the impacts of climate change in the region.

“The Go Green Initiative was founded to tackle climate change issues in Borno State,” Ali explained. “We are engaged in planting trees in my area and other parts of the state like Mafoni, Umarari, and London Ciki. I cannot even count the number of trees I have volunteered to plant.”

With the organisation’s support, he had 130 trees to distribute and plant. While he has planted 20 in his area, the rest was shared with his friends and relatives for their communities.

“The initiative taught me about the negative effects of deforestation and the importance of reforestation,” Ali added. “I have learned that planting trees can reduce the intense heat we have been experiencing in Maiduguri. If a tree is cut down, I have been advised to plant 10 more.”

In addition to planting trees, he actively shares his knowledge with students in local schools, promoting a new generation of environmentally conscious individuals.

Ali Yerima guiding school boys during planting of trees at a local school in Maiduguri, Borno state. Photo: Rukaiya Ahmed Alibe/HumAngle, via The Human Journalism Network.

In May 2023, Khadija Hussaini, a 300-level student at Borno State University, was one of the students who attended a tree planting campaign by Go Green Initiative at the university. During the event, she learned trees’ critical role in environmental conservation.

“The session opened my eyes,” Khadija reminisced as her face lit up with passion. “I had always seen trees as mere ornaments, but they are so much more. They purify our air and fight pollution.”

Deeply moved by the campaign’s message, she and her classmates joined the tree-planting initiative. Together, they planted saplings provided by the organisation across the state and committed to nurturing them to maturity.

Khadija now dreams of leading a tree-planting campaign at her university, where the need for more trees is evident.

“Our few trees are always crowded with students seeking shade during their breaks or hot days. Those who can’t find shade are left to endure the heat in their classrooms,” she added.

One tree at a time

The Go Green Initiative, originally co-founded in 2012 by the Borno State government and a coalition of local groups, is now an independent non-governmental organisation. The coalition assumed leadership early on to distance the initiative from political affiliations and ensure a more specialised approach to environmental management.

Its mission is simple, yet ambitious: to engage in widespread tree-planting campaigns across various communities in the state.

ree planting campaign by the Go Green Initiative at Ubayyi Bin Ka’ab Community Islamiyya School, Goidamgari, Maiduguri, Borno State. Credit: Go Green Initiative via The Human Journalism Network.

“We’ve planted trees in numerous locations, including the two universities in the state, Ramat Polytechnic, and areas like Kumshe Lamisula, Polo, Gomboru, Goni Kachallari, Tudun Wada, and Dalori Quarters in Maiduguri,” said Ibrahim Babagana, a climate advocate and member Go Green Initiative.

According to Babagana, the initiative has implemented projects outside the state capital, especially in southern Borno, and hopes to reach northern Borno once security improves.

Since its inception, Go Green Initiative has planted at least 2,000 trees annually, amounting to at least 22,000 trees over the past eleven years. This is made possible through the collaboration and cooperation of community residents.

“We first engage with the community and educate them about the importance of our work. This way, they support our efforts and adopt tree planting at their homes, growing fruit trees like pawpaw, guava, and orange in their yards.”

Outside the communities, Go Green Initiative has also partnered with several local and international non-governmental organisations, including the United Nations Population Fund, Mercy Corp, Dark Green Leaves Initiative, and United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), which have provided a steady supply of trees, enabling the organisation to reach more areas.

lunteers gather to support a tree planting initiative in Maiduguri, Borno State. Photo: Go Green Initiative

Growth hitches

The journey, however, is not without challenges. Animals occasionally graze on the newly planted trees, while others perish from water scarcity or are damaged by passing vehicles. Babagana has urged the state government to provide additional resources, emphasising that such support is crucial for scaling up efforts and ensuring the initiative’s long-term success.

“Government backing would significantly improve our efforts, helping us combat the effects of climate change not just in Borno but across the entire country,” he said.

He also expressed displeasure over socio-economic pressures and ongoing conflicts causing deforestation in Borno. This deforestation has led to severe environmental degradation, including loss of biodiversity, soil erosion, and changes in local climate patterns, affecting agricultural productivity and water availability.

Reacting to the challenges of deforestation in the state, Usman Aliyu, an environmental activist and Director General of Great Green Wall in Borno State, said individuals involved in deforestation are unaware of its environmental impact.

Usman Aliyu shows off his efforts in reforestation within Maiduguri. Photo: Go Green Initiative

“This ignorance is the primary reason tree cutting continues,” he explained. “You can’t simply stop them without providing alternative solutions. If the cost of gas and kerosene were cheaper than firewood, many would switch and abandon the firewood, causing many problems.”

“The consequences of deforestation include extreme weather conditions, death of fresh trees, flooding, rising disease rates, and the drying up of Lake Chad shores, which hampers fishing and farming, increased farmer-herder conflicts, and desertification. Additionally, the smoke from burning wood to make charcoal harms the ecosystem.”

However, he maintains that his team will continue conducting public awareness campaigns through physical contact and media sensitisation.

“We inform people about the negative effects of cutting down trees and the importance of planting new ones. We emphasise caring for these trees until they are fully grown. We plan to extend these efforts to all local governments in the state. We all need to wake up, join hands, and do what is necessary. This responsibility cannot rest solely on the government.”

As the world grapples with the broader issue of climate change, the experiences and lessons learned in Borno State can offer valuable insights into preserving natural environments.

This story was done under the 2024 HumAngle Accountability Fellowship program with support from the MacArthur Foundation.

This story was originally published in Humangle (Nigeria) and is republished within the Human Journalism Network program, supported by the ICFJ, International Center for Journalists.