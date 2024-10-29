The longlists for the Literature Live! Literary Awards for Fiction, NonFiction and Business have been announced. The awards aim to recognise and encourage literary talent across genres, for both established and new writers. The winners will be announced at the Festival’s final day, November 17, in Mumbai.

Here are the longlists in each category:

Fiction

The jury for fiction comprises Deepa Adhikari, social entrepreneur and development communications consultant; Priyanka Sarkar, editor and translator; Rajrishi Singhal, author and journalist; Usha Subramaniam, former Professor of English Literature; and Shireen Mistry, Associate Festival Director of Literature Live! The Mumbai Litfest.

Book of the year

Best first book

Nonfiction

The jury for nonfiction comprises Abhay Sardesai, educator and writer; Chandrahas Choudhury, author; Kalpana Sharma, journalist and author; Sudhakar Solomonraj, professor and environmentalist; and Tina Nagpaul, filmmaker and Associate Festival Director, Literature Live! The Mumbai Litfest.

Book of the year

Best first book

Business book of the year

The jury for Business books comprises Charles Assisi, journalist and entrepreneur; Karthi Marshan, entrepreneur and copywriter; Saira Menezes, editor and journalist; Sunita Wazir, HR and leadership development professional; and Suresh Seshadri, journalist and business professional.