Indian author Arefa Tehsin, Nepali-Indian author Smriti Ravindra, and American author VV Ganeshananthan have made the “Asian Trio” of the 2024 Asian Prize of Fiction awarded by The Asian Committee. The winner will be determined by composite criterion, encompassing book club-based selections, a public poll, and evaluation by the Asian Committee, which consists of five permanent members and three rotating members annually.

