Green Literature Festival has announced the shortlist for the 2024 GLF Best Green Book Awards. This is the fourth edition of the awards that started in 2021. The awards will be announced on December 7 at the festival in Bangalore.

The GLF awards are given to best green books in the children, adult fiction/non-fiction and green business categories. The winners will receive a cash prize of Rs 50,000. The winners are picked by combining popular votes and jury ratings.

Here are the shortlists:

Fiction/nonfiction books

The jury comprises authors Ravi Chellam and Prem Panicker, and anthologist AR Vasavi.

Children’s books

The jury comprises writers Menaka Raman, Rahul Raghavan, and Thejaswi Shivanand.

10 Indian Tribes and the Unique Lives They Lead, Nidhi Dugar Kundalia

The Harmony of Bees and Other Charms of Creepy Crawlies, Ranjit Lal

When Fairyland Lost Its Magic, Bijal Vachharajani, illustrated by Rajiv Eipe

Ammini Against the Storm, Vishaka George

Afo and I, Canato Jimo

Hello, Sun!, Rajiv Eipe

Business books

The jury comprises naturalist, Priya Venkatesh, author Santhosh Jayaram, and climate activist Sayesha Dogra.