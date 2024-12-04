The longlist of the 10th edition of the Oxford Bookstore Book Cover Prize was announced on Tuesday.
This year’s jury is chaired by museum curator Alka Pande and comprises author and minister of parliament Shashi Tharoor, installation artist, Samar Jodha, Director Information Services South Asia Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan Anja Riedeberger, authors Shobhaa De and Kunal Basu, and managing director of the Apeejay Surrendra Group Priti Paul.
The 26 longlisted books belong to various categories – such as fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and children’s books – and are in a number of languages.
The shortlist will be announced at the Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival between January 10 to 12, 2025, and the winner will be announced in Delhi in March 2025.
The longlisted book covers are:
A Lost People’s Archive: A Novel, Rimli Sengupta
Designer: Bena Sareen
A Woman Burnt, Imayam, translated from the Tamil by GJV Prasad
Designer: Sukanya Ghosh
Becoming Goan: A Contemporary Coming-Home Story, Michelle Mendonça Bambawale
Designer: Aakriti Khurana
Bomkeshi Limerick, Prasenjit Dasgupta
Designer: Ujjwal Ghosh
Chronicle of an Hour and a Half, Saharu Nusaiba Kannanari
Designer: Zainul Abid
Conversations with Aurangzeb: A Novel, Charu Nivedita, translated from the Tamil by Nandini Krishnan
Designer: Devangana Dash
Dream Machine, Lauren Daudet and Appupen
Designer: Appupen
Epicurious, Sreelata Menon
Designer: Sharanya Kunnath
Feathers, Fools and Farts: Manipuri Folktales Retold, L Somi Roy and Thangjam Hindustani Devi
Designer: Samar Bansal
Filmi Stories, Kunal Basu
Designer: Pinaki De
For Now, It Is Night, Hari Krishna Kaul, translated from the Kashmiri by various
Designer: Amit Malhotra
From Makaras to Manticores, CG Salamander
Designer: Sheena Daviah
How to Love in Sanskrit, Anusha Rao and Suhas Mahesh
Designer: Rashmi Gupta
Mahi: The Elephant Who Flew Over the Blue Mountains, Anand Neelakantan
Designer: Subhadeep Roy
Namma Bangalore: The Soul of a Metropolis, Shoba Narayan
Designer: Rachita Rakyan
Pranab, My Father: A Daughter Remembers, Sharmistha Mukherjee
Designer: Amrita Chakravorty
Quarterlife: A Novel, Devika Rege
Designer: Edmund Spitz
Shahjahanabad: Mapping a Mughal City, Swapna Liddle
Designer: Sneha Pamneja
Shifting Lands, Moving People: Livelihood, Migration, Climate Change and Natural Disasters in the Indian Sundarbans, Samantak Das, Gautam Gupta, and Sugata Hazra
Designer: Kawshik Aki
Stolen Hours and Other Curiosities, Manjula Padmanabhan
Designer: Bhavi Mehta
Strings, Reema Sherin
Designer: Sankhasubhro Nath
The Greatest Indian Stories Ever Told, edited by Arunava Sinha
Designer: Bena Sareen
Two Forms of Art, Mohammed Osama
Designer: Sankhasubhro Nath
Vanya, Manisha Kulshreshtha
Designer: Archana Jain
Yaarekh, edited by Anamika Anu
Designer: Shahbaaz Khan
Brave New World, Aldous Huxley, translated into the Bengali by Sayak Dutta Chowdhury
Bengali: Ujjwal Ghosh