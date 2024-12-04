The longlist of the 10th edition of the Oxford Bookstore Book Cover Prize was announced on Tuesday.

This year’s jury is chaired by museum curator Alka Pande and comprises author and minister of parliament Shashi Tharoor, installation artist, Samar Jodha, Director Information Services South Asia Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan Anja Riedeberger, authors Shobhaa De and Kunal Basu, and managing director of the Apeejay Surrendra Group Priti Paul.

The 26 longlisted books belong to various categories – such as fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and children’s books – and are in a number of languages.

The shortlist will be announced at the Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival between January 10 to 12, 2025, and the winner will be announced in Delhi in March 2025.

The longlisted book covers are:

  • A Lost People’s Archive: A Novel, Rimli Sengupta
    Designer: Bena Sareen

  • A Woman Burnt, Imayam, translated from the Tamil by GJV Prasad
    Designer: Sukanya Ghosh

  • Becoming Goan: A Contemporary Coming-Home Story, Michelle Mendonça Bambawale
    Designer: Aakriti Khurana

  • Bomkeshi Limerick, Prasenjit Dasgupta
    Designer: Ujjwal Ghosh

  • Chronicle of an Hour and a Half, Saharu Nusaiba Kannanari
    Designer: Zainul Abid

  • Conversations with Aurangzeb: A Novel, Charu Nivedita, translated from the Tamil by Nandini Krishnan
    Designer: Devangana Dash

  • Dream Machine, Lauren Daudet and Appupen
    Designer: Appupen

  • Epicurious, Sreelata Menon
    Designer: Sharanya Kunnath

  • Feathers, Fools and Farts: Manipuri Folktales Retold, L Somi Roy and Thangjam Hindustani Devi
    Designer: Samar Bansal

  • Filmi Stories, Kunal Basu
    Designer: Pinaki De

  • For Now, It Is Night, Hari Krishna Kaul, translated from the Kashmiri by various
    Designer: Amit Malhotra

  • From Makaras to Manticores, CG Salamander
    Designer: Sheena Daviah

  • How to Love in Sanskrit, Anusha Rao and Suhas Mahesh
    Designer: Rashmi Gupta

  • Mahi: The Elephant Who Flew Over the Blue Mountains, Anand Neelakantan
    Designer: Subhadeep Roy

  • Namma Bangalore: The Soul of a Metropolis, Shoba Narayan
    Designer: Rachita Rakyan

  • Pranab, My Father: A Daughter Remembers, Sharmistha Mukherjee
    Designer: Amrita Chakravorty

  • Quarterlife: A Novel, Devika Rege
    Designer: Edmund Spitz

  • Shahjahanabad: Mapping a Mughal City, Swapna Liddle
    Designer: Sneha Pamneja

  • Shifting Lands, Moving People: Livelihood, Migration, Climate Change and Natural Disasters in the Indian Sundarbans, Samantak Das, Gautam Gupta, and Sugata Hazra
    Designer: Kawshik Aki

  • Stolen Hours and Other Curiosities, Manjula Padmanabhan
    Designer: Bhavi Mehta

  • Strings, Reema Sherin
    Designer: Sankhasubhro Nath

  • The Greatest Indian Stories Ever Told, edited by Arunava Sinha
    Designer: Bena Sareen

  • Two Forms of Art, Mohammed Osama
    Designer: Sankhasubhro Nath

  • Vanya, Manisha Kulshreshtha
    Designer: Archana Jain

  • Yaarekh, edited by Anamika Anu
    Designer: Shahbaaz Khan

  • Brave New World, Aldous Huxley, translated into the Bengali by Sayak Dutta Chowdhury
    Bengali: Ujjwal Ghosh