The winners of the 2024 Crossword Book Awards, including the best-selling book and lifetime achievement award have been announced. The awards ceremony took place in Mumbai on December 8. The winning authors received a cash prize of Rs 50,000 each. Author Amitav Ghosh was given the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Each category was judged by a separate jury. The jury for Fiction comprised Manjula Narayan, Prayaag Akbar, and Somak Ghoshal. The Nonfiction jury consisted of TCA Raghavan, Anuradha Sengupta, and Kaveree Bamzai. Translations were judged by Arshia Sattar, Nandini Nair, and Malashri Lal. The judges for Children’s Books were Paro Anand, Parvati Sharma, and Bulbul Sharma. Khozem Merchant, Shaili Chopra, and R Sriram made up the jury for Business and Management. The Popular Choice winners were determined by votes on the Crossword website.

Here are the winners of the 2024 Crossword Book Awards in Jury and Popular categories:

Fiction

Jury award: Chronicle of an Hour and a Half , Saharu Nusaiba Kannanari, Westland

Popular choice award: Welcome to Paradise , Twinkle Khanna, Juggernaut

Nonfiction:

Jury award: City on Fire: A Boyhood in Aligarh , Zeyad Masroor Khan, HarperCollins India

Popular choice award: Kitne Ghazi Aye Kitne Ghazi Gaye: My Life Story , Lt Gen KJS ‘Tiny’ Dhillon, Penguin India

Children’s books:

Jury award: The Henna Start-Up , Andaleeb Wajid, DuckBill Books

Jury award: Zen , Shabnam Minwala, Duckbill Books

Popular choice award: All-time Favourite Nature Stories , Ruskin Bond, illustrated by David Yambem, Puffin Books

Business and Management:

Jury award: Accelerating India’s Development: A State-led Roadmap For Effective Governance , Karthik Muralidharan, Penguin India

Popular choice award: Chanakya’s 100 Best Sutras: Ageless Wisdom for Unlocking Your Potential and Achieving Your Goals , Radhakrishnan Pillai, Jaico Publishing

Translations:

Jury award: Maria Just Maria , Sandhya Mary, translated from the Malayalam by Jayasree Kalathil, HarperCollins India

Popular choice award: Conversations with Aurangzeb: A Novel , Charu Nivedita, translated from the Tamil by Nandini Krishnan, HarperCollins India

Mind Body and Spirit:

Popular choice awards: Energize Your Mind: Learn the Art of Mastering Your Thoughts, Feelings and Emotions , Gaur Gopal Das, Penguin India

Crossword Bestseller 2024:

Make Epic Money, Ankur Warikoo, Penguin India