Shubhangi Swarup’s novel Latitudes of Longing was awarded Taiwan’s Openbook Prize for its Mandarin translation. She is the first Indian author to receive the award.

The Prize’s jury gave the award to Swarup for “wandering between nature writing and novel creation, becoming a new force in rewriting recent climate novels,” and called her “India’s most anticipated contemporary literary star.” Earlier, Latitudes of Longings won the 2023 Émile Guimet Prize for Asian Literature for its French translation.

The Openbook Prize has previously been given to Ed Yong, Hugh Raffles, Olga Tokarczuk, Ocean Vuong, Tove Ditlevsen, Kirk Wallace Johnson, Han Kang, Kim Young-ha, Chung Serang, Robert MacFarlane, Lucia Berlin, and Carmen Maria Machado, among others. The translation prize is awarded in both fiction and nonfiction categories.